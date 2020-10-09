California man arrested in suspected Las Vegas hate crime

A California man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime in Las Vegas after authorities say he broke out a couple’s vehicle window while spewing racial slurs.

Christopher Guerrero (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Christopher Jacob Guerrero, 26, was arrested by Las Vegas police Oct. 6 at 2:20 a.m. Police said a couple was in the lobby of a business in the 300 block of Desert Inn Road when they noticed Guerrero in an argument with a woman. As the couple left the business, Guerrero followed them.

“At that time Guerrero exited the lobby and began saying racist words and slurs towards (the victims) who had absolutely nothing to do with Guerrero’s initial argument,” police said.

The victims said they tried to avoid Guerrero as they walked to their white Mercedes.

“Guerrero continued to follow (the male victim) and was still calling him offensive racial slurs,” police said. “After (the male victim) entered the Mercedes, Guerrero then proceeded to punch the passenger side portion of the windshield with his fist. As a result, the windshield was completely shattered and broken.”

The female driver of the Mercedes became frightened and accidentally drove the Mercedes up against the front of the building, causing moderate damage.

Guerrero was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of committing a hate/bias crime, destroying the property of another and resisting an officer. A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. Guerrero has since posted bail. A status check on the case is scheduled for Nov. 16.

