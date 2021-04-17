Car drives onto pedestrian bridge on Las Vegas Strip

On Friday night, the Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that a driver had been arrested on “suspicion of DUI” after driving on a pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip.

Just when you think you had seen it all in Las Vegas.

What happens in Vegas… 🤦🏻‍♂️ This evening the DUI Strike Team arrested this driver on suspicion of DUI, and yes that’s a pedestrian bridge, for people not cars. #drivesober #lasvegas #DUIStrikeTeam #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/k6j2DZkRHk — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 17, 2021

It appears that that the incident happened on a pedestrian bridge linking the Encore’s self-parking garage to the resort.

The DUI Strike Team with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest, according to a tweet from Highway Patrol.