Car drives onto pedestrian bridge on Las Vegas Strip
On Friday night, the Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that a driver had been arrested on “suspicion of DUI” after driving on a pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip.
Just when you think you had seen it all in Las Vegas.
What happens in Vegas… 🤦🏻♂️ This evening the DUI Strike Team arrested this driver on suspicion of DUI, and yes that’s a pedestrian bridge, for people not cars. #drivesober #lasvegas #DUIStrikeTeam #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/k6j2DZkRHk
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 17, 2021
It appears that that the incident happened on a pedestrian bridge linking the Encore’s self-parking garage to the resort.
The DUI Strike Team with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest, according to a tweet from Highway Patrol.