64°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Car drives onto pedestrian bridge on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2021 - 10:17 pm
 
(Nevada Highway Patrol)
(Nevada Highway Patrol)
(Nevada Highway Patrol)
(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Just when you think you had seen it all in Las Vegas.

On Friday night, the Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that a driver had been arrested on “suspicion of DUI” after driving on a pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip.

It appears that that the incident happened on a pedestrian bridge linking the Encore’s self-parking garage to the resort.

The DUI Strike Team with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest, according to a tweet from Highway Patrol.

MOST READ
1
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
2
Allegiant Stadium tours open to the public
Allegiant Stadium tours open to the public
3
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
4
Ann-Margret recalls ‘Wow!’ moment, Elvis in UNLV Hall of Fame event
Ann-Margret recalls ‘Wow!’ moment, Elvis in UNLV Hall of Fame event
5
Condemned Nevada killer prefers firing squad over lethal injection
Condemned Nevada killer prefers firing squad over lethal injection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST