CCSD police say ‘Party-Time Tina’ Facebook post was inaccurate

“The Facebook post was made after a miscommunication between the Sgt. who made the post and the officers who conducted the stop,” Lt. Bryan Zink said.

Clark County School District Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District police said this week that one of its recent Facebook posts that suggested a woman was arrested for DUI and speeding nearly 80 mph over the posted limit in a school zone was inaccurate and has since been removed.

Instead, Lt. Bryan Zink said that a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI in one school zone and another person was cited for speeding in separate school zone.

“The Facebook post that you are asking about was made after a miscommunication between the Sgt. who made the post and the officers who conducted the stop,” Zink said in an email. “The way the stops were described to him, it sounded as if it was one stop when it was actually two.”

The original post stated that a driver referred to as “Party-Time-Tina” was traveling 92 mph in a 15 mph zone near an unidentified elementary school. Police posted a photo of a breathalyzer that showed a blood alcohol level of 0.116, above the legal limit of 0.08 in Nevada.

The post was no longer online as of Thursday afternoon.

On March 10 around 1 p.m., the day of the initial Facebook post, a school district police officer was at the intersection of Halfmoon Bay Drive and East Alexander Road in the area of Woolley Elementary School when a driver pulled his vehicle in front of the officer’s vehicle, police said.

The driver’s arrest report did not indicate that the driver was speeding or driving erratically, rather that he tried speaking to the officer.

The officer got out of his car and talked with the driver who said he was intoxicated and had been drinking “a lot.”

Another officer conducted field sobriety tests, and the man failed them. There was no indication of a breathalyzer test or his blood alcohol level, according to a police report.

The officer said he could smell alcohol on the driver and arrested him for DUI, according to the report.

Zink said the other person was cited for speeding at Founders Classical Academy of Las Vegas on West Alexander Road, near Rancho Drive, but did not indicate how fast the driver was going.

