Clark County coroner rules death of prisoner, 25, a suicide

An escaped inmate who was recaptured in April died by suicide Saturday, while another is still at large and believed to be in Las Vegas, officials said.

Melody Morgan (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Stephanie Troklus (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An escaped inmate who was recaptured in April died by suicide Saturday, while another is still at large and believed to be in Las Vegas, officials said.

Around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, officers found Melody Morgan in her cell at the Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 8:25 p.m., according to the department.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday ruled Morgan’s death a suicide by hanging.

Morgan, 25, had been incarcerated at Jean Conservation Camp south of Las Vegas since January 2014 and was serving 60 to 80 months for robbery, burglary with a firearm, conspiracy to commit a violent crime and use of a deadly weapon.

She walked away from the camp April 19 and was taken back into custody April 26, the department said.

Another inmate, Stephanie Pilar Troklus, also walked away from the camp at the same time as Morgan and is still missing.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair, green eyes, and many tattoos, including the name “Billy” in script on the right side of her neck, and a skull and crossbones, flowers and three diamonds among other tattoos on her right arm and wrist, according to the department. Her left middle finger has a crown tattoo on it.

Troklus, 26, was sentenced to 12 to 48 months for uttering a forged instrument and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Troklus is asked to contact 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.