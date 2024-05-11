Teenage boy fatally shot outside his house, police say

Lt. Jason Johansson, of the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section, briefs reporters after a shooting that left a teen boy dead in the 2300 block of Goldhill Way, near Vegas and Rancho drives, on May 11, 2024. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenage boy was fatally shot outside his central Las Vegas valley house Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting was reported about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Goldhill Way, near Vegas and Rancho drives, Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters Saturday afternoon.

The victim, who was struck once, later died at University Medical Center, Johansson said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Johansson said the boy was in front of his house when he was approached by his alleged shooter with whom he exchanged words.

The purported shooter, who detectives believe knew the victim, was described as being in his late teens, said Johansson, who noted that he was shirtless and wore black pants.

The suspected killer fled southbound and hadn’t been found as of Saturday afternoon, Johansson said.

Detectives were canvassing the area for possible surveillance footage and officers would remain on the scene throughout the day, Johansson said.

Metro has investigated at least 40 homicides this year, including three police shootings, compared with the 54 killings probed during the same time period in 2023, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In 2024, police in Clark County had investigated five killings of children as of Saturday, including four teenage boys who were shot, records show.

Johansson urged anyone with information related to Saturday’s shooting to contact Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 701-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

