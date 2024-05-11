83°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Teenage boy fatally shot outside his house, police say

Las Vegas police were investigating a killing in a central valley neighborhood on Saturday.
Lt. Jason Johansson, of the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section, briefs reporters ...
Lt. Jason Johansson, of the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section, briefs reporters after a shooting that left a teen boy dead in the 2300 block of Goldhill Way, near Vegas and Rancho drives, on May 11, 2024. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Loth Rodriguez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas man shot in apartment, body dumped, police say
‘This is a Family Court issue’: How a contentious custody battle became a fatal shooting
Police video shows moments after Summerlin law office shooting
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas trans teen identified as shooting victim
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2024 - 1:20 pm
 
Updated May 11, 2024 - 3:44 pm

A teenage boy was fatally shot outside his central Las Vegas valley house Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting was reported about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Goldhill Way, near Vegas and Rancho drives, Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters Saturday afternoon.

The victim, who was struck once, later died at University Medical Center, Johansson said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Johansson said the boy was in front of his house when he was approached by his alleged shooter with whom he exchanged words.

The purported shooter, who detectives believe knew the victim, was described as being in his late teens, said Johansson, who noted that he was shirtless and wore black pants.

The suspected killer fled southbound and hadn’t been found as of Saturday afternoon, Johansson said.

Detectives were canvassing the area for possible surveillance footage and officers would remain on the scene throughout the day, Johansson said.

Metro has investigated at least 40 homicides this year, including three police shootings, compared with the 54 killings probed during the same time period in 2023, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In 2024, police in Clark County had investigated five killings of children as of Saturday, including four teenage boys who were shot, records show.

Johansson urged anyone with information related to Saturday’s shooting to contact Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 701-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Shooting victim in northwest Las Vegas Valley ID’d as 16-year-old boy
recommend 2
Man who shot at truck carrying his stolen motorcycle accused of murder, police say
recommend 3
911 callers describe ‘gruesome’ scene, police say man ate victim’s face in killing
recommend 4
Woman found in dumpster stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
recommend 5
Murder suspect accused of eating body parts says he was fighting a ‘shape-shifter’
recommend 6
Grand jury indicts ex-congressional candidate on murder charge, documents show