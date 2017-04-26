Clark County Detention Center inmate found unresponsive in cell is identified

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County Detention Center inmate found unresponsive in his jail cell Sunday night has been identified.

According to the county coroner’s office, the inmate was 37-year-old Enrique Diaz. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

About 10 p.m. Sunday, Diaz was transported an area hospital after he was found unresponsive inside of his jail cell at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

It wasn’t immediately clear on what charges Diaz was being held.

