Convicted kidnapper dies in Las Vegas hospital

A Nevada prison inmate serving a sentence of 12 years to life died May 13 at Sunrise Hospital, the state's department of corrections said.

A prison inmate serving a sentence of 12 years to life for robbery, battery with substantial bodily harm and kidnapping died May 13 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Kenneth Patton, 64, had been incarcerated since 2009 at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs following his conviction in Clark County District Court, the department stated in a news release.

An autopsy was requested from the Clark County coroner’s office and Patton’s next of kin was notified of his death, the department stated.

Patton was denied parole from his sentence of 12 years to life in prison in 2013, 2018, 2021 and 2022, according to the department’s inmate search website.

