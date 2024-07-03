106°F
Convicted kidnapper dies in Las Vegas hospital

Kenneth Patton (Nevada Department of Corrections)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 6:08 pm
 

A prison inmate serving a sentence of 12 years to life for robbery, battery with substantial bodily harm and kidnapping died May 13 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Kenneth Patton, 64, had been incarcerated since 2009 at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs following his conviction in Clark County District Court, the department stated in a news release.

An autopsy was requested from the Clark County coroner’s office and Patton’s next of kin was notified of his death, the department stated.

Patton was denied parole from his sentence of 12 years to life in prison in 2013, 2018, 2021 and 2022, according to the department’s inmate search website.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

