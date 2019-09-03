Convicted murderer dies in Southern Nevada prison

A 78-year-old murderer died Friday at a Southern Nevada prison, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Clarence Gamble (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Clarence Gamble had been at a court hearing that afternoon when he began having “labored breathing,” at which point he was taken to the infirmary at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs for treatment, the department said Tuesday. Medical staff performed “lifesaving efforts,” but he died just before 3 p.m.

He was committed from Clark County in September 2008 and was serving a 20-year to life sentence for first-degree murder and aggravated stalking.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine his cause and manner of death.

According to Review-Journal reports, a 65-year-old Clarence Gamble was arrested in November 2006 after his 50-year-old girlfriend was shot and killed at an apartment complex on the 2600 block of Ruthe Duarte Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and McLeod Drive.

