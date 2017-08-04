ad-fullscreen
Crime

Coroner IDs man killed in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2017 - 10:00 am
 

The pedestrian who was killed by an alleged drunk driver was identified Friday by the Clark County coroner as Duane Rideout.

Rideout, 57, from Las Vegas, was crossing Lake Mead Boulevard at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a black Nissan traveling west, police said.

Police said Rideout’s body ended up about 150 feet from the nearest crosswalk. He was declared dead at the scene.

Mattie Harris, 59, was driving the Nissan and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

