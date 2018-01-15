4 plead guilty to killing Las Vegas man for iPhone, Kindle

Four people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the slaying of a northwest valley man who was killed more than two years ago for a Kindle and an iPhone.

Clockwise from top left, Stephon Jordan, Derek Balint, Andrew Hall and Blaze Boadu. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Three men — Stephon Jordan, Andrew Hall and Derek Balint, all 21 — and one woman, Blaze Boadu, 20, reached an agreement late last week with the Clark County district attorney’s office in the killing of 50-year-old Todd Tipton.

A family member found Tipton dead in a home in the 3800 block of White Castle Street, near Fort Apache and Alexander roads, on the evening of Aug. 31, 2015.

Tipton had been home alone when the killers, searching for marijuana, forced their way into his home, distracted him, stole his electronics and shot him to death, according to police records and an indictment. The defendants later were identified through surveillance footage from the area.

Jordan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and robbery. Prosecutors agreed to a sentence of 20 to 50 years behind bars for the murder, and they are expected to argue at an April sentencing hearing for more prison time for use of a deadly weapon and robbery.

His lawyer, Josh Tomsheck, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Jordan was “heartbroken” for Tipton’s family.

“Stephon has, since day one, expressed overwhelming remorse for his actions in this case and has always desired to take responsibility for what happened,” Tomsheck said. “He has always wanted to enter a plea that reflects that sentiment. This is one of those classic examples where a moment of bad decision can lead to a lifetime of consequences. Stephon has an enormous amount of good in him. He is a kind and respectful young man who made a terrible mistake.”

Balint pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He also is expected to serve at least 20 to 50 years behind bars.

His attorney, Deputy Special Public Defender Clark Patrick, declined to comment on the plea agreement.

Hall and Boadu each pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and robbery. Prosecutors agreed to a sentence of at least 10 to 25 years in prison, and are expected to ask for additional time for use of a deadly weapon and robbery.

“We are thankful the state took into account the differing levels of culpability,” Boadu’s lawyer, Roy Nelson, said.

Hall’s attorney could not be reached for comment Monday.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.