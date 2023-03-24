Defendant’s attorney seeks dismissal of changes in alleged Strip brawl

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons filed a petition Thursday arguing that he did not severely injure a man in an alleged brawl at a Strip casino last year.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons has filed court documents arguing that prosecutors have not proven the charges he is facing in connection with an alleged brawl at a Strip casino last year.

Lammons, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and co-defendants Percy Harris and Darrin Young are accused of attacking Darnell Greene outside of Drai’s After Hours inside The Cromwell on Feb. 5, 2022. They have all pleaded not guilty to a felony count of battery with substantial bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery.

On Monday, Kamara filed a petition asking a judge to throw out the charges, with defense attorneys arguing that prosecutors did not prove there was a conspiracy to attack Greene and that a grand jury was not given any medical records to back up the substantial bodily harm charge. Lammons’ petition, filed Wednesday evening, argues that any contact he had with Greene did not severely injury him.

“For the purposes of battery with substantial bodily harm, the State did not present any evidence Petitioner inflicted serious bodily harm either directly or as an accomplice or conspirator,” defense attorney Ross Goodman wrote.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Parker Brooks, the lead prosecutor in the case, did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Goodman said he filed the petition to differentiate Lammons from Kamara. He said that although Lammons was leaving the nightclub with Kamara, there was no agreement to attack Greene.

“Chris just happened to be there, and there’s no conspiracy,” Goodman said Thursday.

Greene has testified to a grand jury that he was beaten by multiple people who kicked him, punched him and chased him down a hallway.

Both Kamara and Lammons’ attorneys wrote in court filings that Greene walked up to the group and grabbed a woman’s hand, and one of the members of the group prevented Greene from following them onto an elevator.

Greene then leaned backwards into Lammons, and Lammons slapped Greene, according to Wednesday’s petition.

Goodman has said Lammons followed the group down the hallway, kicked Greene once and then tried to pull Harris off of Greene.

Both Harris and Young filed court documents to join the petitions to dismiss the charges.

Greene sued Kamara in October, saying he suffered severe injuries including a “disfiguring facial fracture” and blunt trauma to his head. Attorney Anthony Buzbee, who is representing Greene in the civil matter, released a statement Thursday claiming that Kamara’s allegations in the recent court filings “have no basis in fact.”

The four co-defendants are scheduled to appear for a hearing on the petitions on April 6.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.