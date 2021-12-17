41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Courts

District Court allowing restraining orders to be filed online

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2021 - 6:43 pm
 
The Regional Justice Center houses the Eighth Judicial District Court, the largest general juri ...
The Regional Justice Center houses the Eighth Judicial District Court, the largest general jurisdiction court in Nevada. It serves about 2 million citizens. (Review-Journal file photo)

District Court will now allow protective orders, also known as restraining orders, to be filed online in order to make the process safer for those suffering from domestic violence.

Instead of having to fill out a form at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas, people can apply online at nevada.tylerhost.net/srl, according to a news release. The website also comes with instructions to fill out the free forms.

“Therefore, these improvements to the process increases the likelihood that those facing abuse will take this important step toward protecting themselves from their abusers,” Family Division Presiding Judge Rebecca Burton said in the release.

Other forms can be filled out online for cases such as divorce, child custody, cremation, name changes and other civil or family matters, the release said.

“It is particularly imperative during this pandemic, that all reasonable measures are in place to ensure that those in harm’s way can access any and all tools to improve their safety easily and discreetly,” Chief District Judge Linda Marie Bell said in the release.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Clark County backslides on mask mandate, others show progress
Clark County backslides on mask mandate, others show progress
2
Mirage to be transformed into ‘brand-new resort’ on Strip
Mirage to be transformed into ‘brand-new resort’ on Strip
3
Mr. Las Vegas returning to the Strip after nearly 2 years
Mr. Las Vegas returning to the Strip after nearly 2 years
4
Hosting a Super Bowl always comes with a cost
Hosting a Super Bowl always comes with a cost
5
Father found dead, son arrested in east Las Vegas shooting
Father found dead, son arrested in east Las Vegas shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
UFC’s Jon Jones ordered to pay restitution
By / RJ

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Jon Jones pleaded no contest on Tuesday to a misdemeanor after he smashed his head into the hood of a Las Vegas police car in September.