District Court allowing restraining orders to be filed online

District Court will now allow protective orders, also known as restraining orders, to be filed online in order to make the process safer for those suffering from domestic violence.

The Regional Justice Center houses the Eighth Judicial District Court, the largest general jurisdiction court in Nevada. It serves about 2 million citizens. (Review-Journal file photo)

Instead of having to fill out a form at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas, people can apply online at nevada.tylerhost.net/srl, according to a news release. The website also comes with instructions to fill out the free forms.

“Therefore, these improvements to the process increases the likelihood that those facing abuse will take this important step toward protecting themselves from their abusers,” Family Division Presiding Judge Rebecca Burton said in the release.

Other forms can be filled out online for cases such as divorce, child custody, cremation, name changes and other civil or family matters, the release said.

“It is particularly imperative during this pandemic, that all reasonable measures are in place to ensure that those in harm’s way can access any and all tools to improve their safety easily and discreetly,” Chief District Judge Linda Marie Bell said in the release.

