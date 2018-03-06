Ex-Las Vegas counselor gets prison term for child enticement, porn

A former marriage and family counselor was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison for soliciting a child to have sex with him and for possessing child pornography.

Ian Alexander Pincombe. (Courtesy Henderson Police Department)

A former marriage and family counselor was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison for soliciting a child to have sex with him and for possessing child pornography.

Ian Alexander Pincombe, 49, of Las Vegas was found guilty last year of one count of coercion and enticement, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of receipt of child pornography. He must register as a sex offender, according to the Department of Justice.

“The defendant sent sexually explicit messages to someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl and he kept a collection of violent child pornography,” Nevada’s interim U.S. Attorney, Dayle Elieson, said in a statement. “Children deserve to be protected from child predators.”

An undercover Henderson police detective found a Craigslist.com ad by Pincombe seeking sex with women, according to documents related to his May 2014 arrest. Authorities say Pincombe included a nude photograph of himself.

The detective, posing as a 13-year-old girl, exchanged sexually explicit emails and text messages with Pincombe, a criminal complaint stated.

Henderson police arrested Pincombe at a shopping center parking lot where he thought he was to meet with the teen girl for a sexual encounter, authorities said.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey presided over Pincombe’s trial and imposed his sentence.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.