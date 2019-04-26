Federal public defender to fill U.S. Magistrate seat in Las Vegas

An assistant federal public defender Brenda Weksler addresses the media outside the Lloyd George Federal Courthouse in Las Vegas, Dec. 13, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

An assistant federal public defender has been appointed to fill a vacant U.S. Magistrate seat in Las Vegas.

Brenda Weksler was selected to replace retired Magistrate Judge Peggy Leen, who announced last year that she would step down from the bench.

Weksler, who in 2002 earned her law degree from UNLV’s Boyd School of Law, has worked in the federal public defender’s office since 2003.

Leen’s last day on the bench is set for Tuesday, and Weksler is expected to fill the opening the next day, according to a U.S. District Court news release.

Magistrate judges, who serve an eight-year term, handle initial arraignments and other federal court matters. They are chosen by majority vote of U.S. district judges.

