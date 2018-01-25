Henderson man arrested on charges of selling mislabeled steroids

George Sambuca, 32, was indicted in November, according to the Justice Department. The indictment was unsealed after his arrest on Friday.

A Henderson man was arrested last week in Pennsylvania on charges relating to a drug mislabeling scheme, federal officials said Thursday.

Sambuca is accused of mislabeling and distributing anabolic steroids under the business name Dynasty Labs, the Justice Department said. He sent the steroids from his home in Nevada to Maryland on two separate occasions, officials said.

Sambuca was arrested after in Pennsylvania last Friday and faces two counts each of distribution of anabolic steroids and introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud and mislead.

