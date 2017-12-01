Henderson man gets 8 years in prison for possession of child porn

Brian Christopher Fisher, 43, had hundreds of images of child pornography in his possession.

A Henderson man was sentenced Thursday to about eight years in prison for possessing hundreds of images of child pornography. (Thinkstock)

A Henderson man was sentenced Thursday to about eight years in prison for possessing hundreds of images of child pornography.

Brian Christopher Fisher, 43, pleaded guilty in March to one count of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced in Las Vegas by U.S. District Judge James Mahan.

Law enforcement officers downloaded child pornography files from Fisher’s computers during an online investigation, according to his plea agreement. They then obtained and executed a search warrant for Fisher’s residence.

Fisher admitted that he viewed, downloaded and possessed about 732 photos and 169 videos of children performing sex acts with men and women, animals and other juveniles.

He will face lifetime supervision after his release from prison.

The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations unit.

Contact Carri Geer Thevenot at cgeer@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0361. Follow @CarriGeer on Twitter.