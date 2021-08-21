Henderson mother indicted in drownings of her 2 children

A Henderson mother gave authorities “excruciating detail” about how she drowned her two young children, a prosecutor said Friday after the woman was indicted.

Jovan Trevino (Bullhead City police)

Jovan Trevino, charged with killing her two young children, appears in Henderson Municipal Court on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jovan Trevino, 33, told police that she drowned her children, Gihanna Fox, 1, and Christopher Fox III, 4, last month in separate bathtubs of their Henderson home, Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said.

Chief Judge Linda Bell ruled that Trevino will be held without bail and ordered her to return to court next week. The indictment charges Trevino with two counts of murder.

Trevino fled the state and voluntarily checked herself into Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Arizona, before her arrest.

The children’s father, Christopher Fox, called Henderson police last month to investigate a medical emergency.

Police then found the children’s bodies in their home in the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place, off Galleria Drive near Stufflebeam Avenue, according to the mother’s arrest warrant.

Trevino had been employed by Clark County since 2019, in a job aimed at helping children and families.

