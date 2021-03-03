‘I did not do anything wrong,’ says suspect in Strip punching death

A 33-year-old man appeared before a judge Wednesday after being charged with punching and killing a tourist on the Las Vegas Strip.

Brandon Leath, accused of punching and killing a man outside Bally's, talks to his attorney, Mace Yampolsky, as he appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, March, 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brandon Leath, right, accused of punching and killing a man outside Bally's, is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, March, 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brandon Leath, accused of punching and killing a man on the Strip, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, March, 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brandon Leath faces a murder charge in connection with the death of Thomas Driscoll, a 57-year-old former Connecticut police officer, outside Bally’s on Saturday. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

Driscoll spent 22 years working for the Connecticut State Police, mostly as a member of the bomb squad, according to friends. He retired from his job as a police officer in 2009, according to a statement from Connecticut State Police.

During a brief court hearing on Wednesday, Leath asked to speak, even though Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan advised him against doing so, considering he has an appointed attorney, Mace Yampolsky.

Leath told the judge he worked for a company called “Landmark Worldwide.”

“I have been stalked, and there have been people that have been doing a lot of things,” he said. “Most of my colleagues work for the courthouse, and I’m an introduction leader. … This is very serious. This is my life. Ma’am, I did not do anything wrong.”

The judge then cut him off and ordered him back in court later this month.

Leath was detained near The Mirage, and during an interview with police, he acknowledged being at the location where Driscoll was hurt but denied punching him, a police report stated.

Outside court, Yampolsky said he did not know anything about Leath’s job and could not comment on the allegations against him.

