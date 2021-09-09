Judge: Teen to be held without bail in Summerlin stabbing death

Ethan Goin, who was not present in court Thursday due to a COVID-19 quarantine, is accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Aug. 27 at his Summerlin home.

Ethan Goin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A judge ruled Thursday that Ethan Goin, the 16-year-old accused of leaving school and fatally stabbing a man in Summerlin last month, will continue to be held without bail.

Deputy Public Defender Sarah Hawkins requested that media access to the court be limited during Goin’s hearings, alleging that media coverage of the case is “eliciting such disgusting comments about a juvenile, a child that is poisoning the jury pools, terrorizing the family.”

But Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia rejected that request.

Goin, who was not present in court Thursday due to a COVID-19 quarantine, is accused of stabbing Vergel Guintu, 48, in the neck on Aug. 27 at his home on the 10000 block of Kenton Place.

According to prosecutor Pam Weckerly, Guintu had dropped his 9-year-old off at school earlier that morning before returning to his home.

Guintu, his wife and mother-in-law heard a noise coming from a downstairs bedroom and Guintu went to investigate, Weckerly said. A short time later, his mother-in-law entered the room and saw that he had been stabbed.

Weckerly said that when Goin was found several hours later, he was wearing clothes consistent with the woman’s description of the intruder and had glass in his sleeves, which was consistent with investigators’ belief that the killer entered the home through a broken window.

The prosecutor said the weapon was found in Goin’s possession, and he ultimately gave a statement to detectives “indicating he had done something bad, that’s his wording, at this residence.”

“I think there are some issues with regard to mental health, but what there is not an issue to is whether or not he’s the one responsible,” Weckerly said.

Letizia agreed, noting that Goin ultimately confessed to police.

“I think the strongest factor here is that he ultimately admitted to what took place,” she said.

And after making that admission, the judge said, “he continued to check the internet for newspaper articles or for information on what happened, and he learned that it was a fatal stabbing, and he knew that he was the one responsible for it.”

