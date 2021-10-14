Jury convicts 2 men of murder in 2016 shooting death

Two men were found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and other charges for their roles in a 2016 shooting death.

Cortrayer Zone, 38, charged with murder, is led out of the courtroom after his trial at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cortrayer Zone, 38, charged with murder, appears in court during his trial at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Michael Rusk, 28, gestures as he takes the witness stand during his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Michael Rusk, 28, appears in court during his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Michael Rusk, 28, left, and Cortrayer Zone, 38, appear in court during their murder trial at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cortrayer Zone, who is facing the death penalty for the killing of 34-year-old Clarence McQuarters, was found guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

His co-defendant, Michael Rusk, who faced additional charges stemming from acts after the shooting, was found guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, home invasion and robbery.

Neither men, who stood with their defense attorneys, reacted when the jury’s verdict was read.

On June 10, 2016, Zone took Rusk to confront the 34-year-old, prosecutors said, because Zone thought his girlfriend was cheating on him with McQuarters.

Prosecutors said the friends waited for McQuarters at an apartment complex at 451 N. Nellis Blvd. for more than an hour.

Once McQuarters arrived home, witnesses testified, two masked men shot the victim before driving away.

“Make no mistake, you are sitting in this room right now with two cold-blooded killers,” Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said Wednesday during closing arguments.

Giordani told the jury that Zone was angry because his girlfriend, Maria Pacheco-Gomez, had been in a relationship with McQuarters, so Zone and Rusk planned the killing.

Pacheco-Gomez had been in a relationship with McQuarters while Zone was in prison from 2013 to 2016, but the jury was not told about Zone’s conviction and sentence for battery charges.

Defense attorneys argued during the trial that Zone went to the apartment complex to speak to McQuarters, with whom he was angry for giving his girlfriend the Xanax pills to which she was addicted.

Following the shooting, prosecutors said, Rusk drove out of the complex with Zone in his car and then crashed nearby.

Zone ran in one direction, while Rusk ran toward a woman, took her cellphone, then ran to the Cedar Village Apartments at 2850 E. Cedar Ave., where he broke into a residence. Officers who surrounded the apartment arrested Rusk after he jumped from a balcony.

On Tuesday, Rusk took the witness stand and denied shooting McQuarters.

The sentencing phase of the trial is set to begin Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

