Las Vegas center gets probation for defrauding Medicaid

A Las Vegas counseling center was sentenced to probation Wednesday for defrauding the Nevada Medicaid system, according to the attorney general’s office.

Moving Forward Counseling Solutions, LLC, located at 2700 E. Sunset Road, was charged for intentionally failing to maintain adequate records and is on probation for three years, the office said. The business will have to pay $40,000 in restitution and the Department for Health and Human Services can exclude the business from participating in Medicaid in the future.

According to the criminal information, filed in Clark County District Court last month, the company submitted reimbursement claims throughout 2016, but didn’t maintain records of services provided to Medicaid patients. Dates listed on services provided were also inaccurate, the document said.

Improper and fraudulent Medicaid claims are exacerbated in the field of mental health care, officials have said. In the 2018 fiscal year alone, the program paid out $73 million it investigated for potential fraud.

