Las Vegas couple accused of forcing girl to sleep in dog kennel

A Las Vegas man and woman were indicted on child abuse charges Wednesday after prosecutors said they forced a young girl to sleep inside a dog kennel.

Tristen Lichty, 33, and Amanda Sanchez, 36, who prosecutors said are boyfriend and girlfriend, each face five counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment.

Between January 2017 and March 2018, Lichty’s daughter suffered “unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering,” according to a criminal complaint.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Jobe said that when the girl was between the ages of 7 and 9, she was forced to sleep in a kennel and relieve herself outside in a plastic bucket, which she was forced to clean.

Sanchez’s attorney, Benjamin Scroggins, said he had not reviewed the indictment and could not comment on the case. Lichty’s lawyer could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Chief District Judge Linda Bell issued a warrant for Lichty’s arrest and set his bail at $50,000. Sanchez remains free on $20,000 bail.

They are due back in court next week.

