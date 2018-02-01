Las Vegas federal judge makes room for appointee

A federal judge who presided over trial in the largest homeowner association fraud and corruption case in Nevada is stepping aside to make room for a new presidential appointee, court officials announced Wednesday.

Honorable James C. Mahan smiles during the Naturalization Ceremony at Cashman Field Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

U.S. District Judge James Mahan, appointed by former President George W. Bush in 2002, is expected to continue hearing new cases after he takes what is known as “senior status,” according to a news release from court administrators.

Along with other high-profile cases, Mahan oversaw trial for defendants in a construction company owner’s massive election-rigging scheme to defraud homeowners associations of millions of dollars and win an illegal fortune off construction defect lawsuits and building repair contracts.

Mahan’s move creates the second vacancy on the federal bench in Nevada.

U.S. District Judge Robert Clive Jones moved to senior status in 2016.

