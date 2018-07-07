Las Vegas man gets death sentence in killing of two in 2013

It took a Las Vegas jury a little over an hour Friday to sentence Keith Barlow to death for the 2013 killing of his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Woods, and her new boyfriend, Donnie Cobb.

Keith Barlow

It took a Las Vegas jury a little over an hour Friday to sentence a man to death for the 2013 killing of his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

In the three-week trial, prosecutors laid out their case against Keith Barlow, 63, who was convicted last week in the shooting deaths of Danielle Woods and Donnie Cobb.

“This is not rocket science,” Barlow’s attorney, Alzora Jackson, told jurors Friday. “Keith is a problem, and we have freely admited a lot of the difficulties that he’s had.”

She asked for jurors to consider giving him the lesser sentence of life without parole.

“You have given them their justice. You’ve convicted him. He’s not getting away with anything,” she said. “When has he ever gotten away with anything?”

Marc DiGiacomo urged jurors to choose capital punishment, citing a history of domestic violence against Woods dating back to 1997.

“He tried to kill four people and was successful with two. That’s who Mr. Barlow is. So when you go back there and ask yourself what is justice for someone like that?” DiGiacomo asked jurors.

In February 2013, Woods called police after Barlow put a stun gun to her neck in an alley near the apartment she shared with Cobb.

Two hours later, officers were back at the apartment, where Woods, 37, and Cobb, 40, had been shot dead in the living room.

“She was the glue to our family,” Woods’ sister, Elise Richard, said. “All of that’s destroyed, thanks to Keith Barlow.”

She described Woods as a beautiful person who worked as a personal care attendenant.

“We want to apologize to Donnie,” she said. “He lost his life because he loved somebody. It’s not just about Danielle. It’s about Donnie Cobb.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

***