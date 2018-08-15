Las Vegas man gets probation for voter fraud scheme

A Las Vegas man was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation by a judge for his role in a voter fraud scheme during the 2016 election, Nevada law officials announced Wednesday.

Members of the Nevada Green Party march north on Paradise Road while the final presidential debate takes place at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY — A Las Vegas man was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation by a judge for his role in a voter fraud scheme during the 2016 election, Nevada law officials announced Wednesday.

Renaldo Johnson, 56, had pleaded guilty to a single felony count of misconduct in signing, filing, or altering a petition for his role in falsifying signatures in an attempt to qualify the Nevada Green Party for the general election ballot in 2016, according to a press release from the Nevada attorney general’s office.

“Ensuring the integrity of the petition process is a critical component of the duties of this office,” Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said in the release.

Clark County District Judge Jerry Wiese gave Johnson a suspended sentence of 12-34 months and placed him on probation.

“Today’s sentencing should send a strong message of deterrence to those seeking to undermine our electoral process,” Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said in a statement.

