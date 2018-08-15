Las Vegas man gets probation for voter fraud scheme

CARSON CITY — A Las Vegas man was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation by a judge for his role in a voter fraud scheme during the 2016 election, Nevada law officials announced Wednesday.
Renaldo Johnson, 56, had pleaded guilty to a single felony count of misconduct in signing, filing, or altering a petition for his role in falsifying signatures in an attempt to qualify the Nevada Green Party for the general election ballot in 2016, according to a press release from the Nevada attorney general’s office.
“Ensuring the integrity of the petition process is a critical component of the duties of this office,” Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said in the release.
Clark County District Judge Jerry Wiese gave Johnson a suspended sentence of 12-34 months and placed him on probation.
“Today’s sentencing should send a strong message of deterrence to those seeking to undermine our electoral process,” Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said in a statement.
