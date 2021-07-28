Longtime District Court judge in Las Vegas to step down

District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez, who served on the bench for 17 years, has submitted her resignation effective later this year.

District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez announces a decision at the Regional Justice Center during a hearing on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak last week, Gonzalez wrote that she would step down effective Sept. 7 “due to recent events in my family.”

A former chief judge, Gonzalez was first appointed to the bench in 2004. She is a former president of the American College of Business Court Judges and the Nevada District Judges Association.

During her time on the bench, from which she presided over several high-profile civil and criminal cases, Gonzalez also served on the Judicial Council of Nevada, the Supreme Court Jury Improvement Commission, and the Nevada Ethics Commission.

In her letter, Gonzalez noted that she had conducted more than 350 settlement conferences in civil cases.

“I am proud of the difference this has made to the litigants and in the operation of the Eighth Judicial District Court,” wrote Gonzalez, who received her law degree from the University of Florida College of Law in 1985, and was licensed to practice law in Nevada the same year.

A state Judicial Selection Commission will accept applications and conduct interviews, before recommending three people to Sisolak, who would appoint Gonzalez’s replacement.

