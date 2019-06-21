Man convicted for breaking into Wayne Newton’s home

A man who broke into entertainer Wayne Newton’s home twice in a month was convicted Friday of all charges, including burglary and home invasion.

Weslie Martin, accused of burglarizing Wayne Newton's home, during his court hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

District Attorney John Giordani, left, speaks to Wayne Newton during the trial of Weslie Martin, accused of burglarizing Newton's home, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Weslie Martin, 22, faced 11 felony counts in connection with two June 2018 break-ins at Newton’s home near South Lamb Boulevard and Oquendo Road. A jury found Martin guilty of all counts.

On the day of the first burglary, June 3, 2018, security cameras at a neighbor’s home captured images of Martin and another man in the backyard. That house wasn’t broken into, but his attorney acknowledged that Martin was there.

Items from the first burglary were found in Martin’s home, and stolen jewelry was traced to Martin after he sold it at a pawnshop, prosecutors said. Items stolen during the second burglary were never recovered.

The Newtons came home during the second burglary on June 13, 2018, startling the two men who were inside.

On Tuesday, Newton told the jury that two of the family’s dogs, Rhodesian Ridgebacks, attacked the fleeing burglars after one of them threatened his wife with a crowbar. Both dogs were injured, he said, and one had its teeth knocked out.

Newton drew a handgun and fired a shot into the air as the men fled, but no one was injured.

Police have not identified a second suspect.

Newton said his 17-year-old daughter, Lauren, was so shaken by the first burglary that she began sleeping in her parents’ bedroom.

During the trial, Martin’s attorneys argued that there was no evidence linking him to the second burglary, despite any connections he might have to the first.

