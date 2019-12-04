Man gets prison time for fatally shooting 19-year-old girlfriend

A man must spend up to four years in prison for fatally shooting his 19-year-old girlfriend this summer after a house party in Henderson.

Noah Hadley, 18, during his preliminary hearing at Henderson Justice Court on July 2, 2019 in Henderson. Hadley is charged with the shooting murder of Amelia Claypool, with his next hearing on July 11 with a bail set at 250 thousand dollars. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Noah Ray Hadley, who fatally shot his 19-year-old girlfriend after a house party in Henderson over the summer, was sentenced Wednesday to 19 to 48 months in a Nevada prison.

Hadley, 19, pleaded guilty in October, as part of a plea deal, to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the June death of 19-year-old Amelia Claypool. He had originally faced one count of murder.

“On June 27, Noah Hadley plunged our family into hell,” Claypool’s father, Donald, said Wednesday. “Generations lost. Generations yet to join our family who will never know her — only stories of her horrific end at the hands of Noah Hadley.”

Claypool was shot in the parking lot of a gated neighborhood near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Paradise Hills Drive. Hadley, 18 at the time, made the 911 call, at first reporting that his girlfriend had been shot by “some random guy,” according to his arrest report.

By the time of his arrest hours later, he had changed his story at least three times, the report showed. Claypool died at a hospital of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Claypool, a 2018 Coronado High School graduate and competitive cheerleader, had just wrapped up her freshman year at University of Nevada, Reno, and was set to return this fall.

After the shot was fired, according to the report, Hadley thrust the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting at a friend, who then hid the gun under the driver’s seat of his truck before officers arrived. Police later recovered the weapon.

Henderson police also obtained a video posted to Hadley’s Snapchat account seven minutes before the 911 call. In the three-second video, Hadley is holding the black handgun that police suspect was used in Claypool’s killing, according to the report.

Hadley’s attorney, Erick Ferran, previously said, “This is not a case of premeditated murder. This is just a stupid, horrible, tragic accident.”

