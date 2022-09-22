Man indicted in death of hotel security guard who was shoved

A 35-year-old man was indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of an El Cortez security guard who was pushed to the ground.

Traffic passes by the El Cortez on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 35-year-old man was indicted on a murder charge Wednesday, nearly a year after an El Cortez security guard was pushed to the ground, causing him to suffer fatal injuries.

Pedro Lizano is accused of pushing 67-year-old Randall Lyons on Sept. 26, 2021, outside El Cortez at 600 E. Fremont St. Lyons struck his head on the pavement and died Feb. 23 from complications of blunt force trauma, according to Lizano’s arrest report.

Lyons’ death was ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Lizano was arrested hours after Lyons was injured and initially faced a battery charge. After Lyons’ death, prosecutors filed a murder charge against Lizano, court records show.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Lizano on felony counts of murder against a victim who was 60 or older and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm against a victim who was 60 or older.

According to the arrest report, Lyons was working as a security officer on Sept. 26, 2021, when he was sent to the El Cortez valet area, where a man was “causing a disturbance” around 10:40 p.m.

Lyons approached the man, whom police identified as Lizano, and asked for identification. Lizano then “forcefully and aggressively shoved” Lyons with both hands before running from the hotel, the report said.

The security officer hit his head on the pavement, knocking him unconscious, according to the report.

About two hours after Lyons was pushed, Metropolitan Police Department officers found Lizano at a 7-Eleven convenience store near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Investigators attempted to interview Lizano, but his responses were “incoherent,” the report said. A witness also identified Lizano in a photo lineup.

Lizano remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday with a $100,000 bail, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.