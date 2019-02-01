Man pleads guilty in 2016 fatal shooting at Las Vegas strip club

A 33-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in a fatal shooting at a strip club near downtown Las Vegas.



Kenneth Fletcher faces up to 25 years in prison for the June 2016 killing of 40-year-old Alxavier Woods.

Woods was inside the at the since-closed Larry’s Villa, 2401 W. Bonanza Road, when he got into in a confrontation with the shooter. The confrontation escalated in the parking lot, where Woods was shot.

Police found Woods with multiple gunshot wounds.

Three months after the killing, the Las Vegas City Council revoked the strip club’s license, citing the shooting as a “continual and repetitive pattern of illegal activity” at the business.

