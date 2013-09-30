Man sentenced to 3-5 years for child abuse

Edward Colucci, 36, was sentenced on Monday to three to 20 years in prison for beating his girlfriend’s two sons over an eight-month period in 2010.

Edward Colucci in 2012 pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse for punching and smacking his girlfriend’s then 5- and 8-year-old sons. Authorities also said he forced the boys to take cold showers and eat dry Ramen noodles covered with salt, raw garlic and onions.

On one occasion, authorities said, he forced the 5-year-old to drink a glass of salt water he had spit in. On another, Colucci sprayed eyeglass cleaner in the boy’s eyes.

Police learned of the abuse after they were called to Colucci’s Lake Las Vegas apartment in response to a report of an unconscious 5-year-old boy.

His sentencing was delayed for a year as Colucci attempted to withdraw his guilty plea. In May, Judge Elissa Cadish denied his motion because she felt the plea was “knowing and voluntarily entered,” court records show.

Colucci, who’s been in custody since his arrest, was given credit for having served nearly three years in jail.

He’ll be eligible for parole in 53 days.

Contact reporter Francis McCabe at fmccabe@review journal.com or 702-380-1039.