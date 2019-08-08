Man sues security company after son’s fatal shooting in Las Vegas

Travone Crockett was 20 when he was shot and killed at Mountainside Condominiums, 6800 E. Lake Mead Blvd. A woman was also injured in the shooting.

A father is suing a security company after one of its employees was convicted of murdering his son in a 2017 shooting at a condo complex pool in east Las Vegas.

Travone Crockett was 20 when he was shot and killed at Mountainside Condominiums, 6800 E. Lake Mead Blvd. A woman was also injured in the shooting.

The man who shot him, 21-year-old Malik Kendrick, is serving a life sentence at Ely State Prison for Crockett’s murder. He was convicted in 2018.

Kendrick worked as a security guard for Premier Protective Services and was assigned to patrol the Mountainside complex and enforce rules at the pool, the suit states. His job was an unarmed post.

Kendrick was “unfit for the purposes of employment,” the suit alleges, due to a criminal past. Court records show that Kendrick has no criminal convictions in Clark County.

The company continued to employ Kendrick, even though he was known to carry a gun and was involved in at least one fight at the complex, which the suit calls “a conscious disregard of the rights and safety of others.”

The suit also names the Mountainside Unit Owners Association as a defendant, because the association was involved in hiring Kendrick.

According to court documents, Kendrick saw Crockett and the woman at the complex pool and walked past them. The woman told police that Crockett mentioned he “had beef” with Kendrick, whom he had met in jail in 2015.

A few minutes later, Kendrick returned wearing a hoodie and mask, and fired several shots at Crockett and the woman, who was also injured. Police found the disguise and several guns in his vehicle.

Crockett’s father, Waldemore Carter, filed the lawsuit on July 18. He’s seeking more than $15,000 in damages, as well as additional punitive damages and attorney fees.

Neither Premier Protective Services nor the Mountainside Unit Owners Association could be reached for comment.

