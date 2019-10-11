Man who exposed himself during WSOP found incompetent to stand trial

A man who exposed himself during the World Series of Poker before being charged with making threats against a Strip casino was found incompetent to stand trial on Friday.

Kenneth Strauss looks around during his hearing at Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. Strauss hearing is steaming from an indictment from a terrorism charge based on threats he made towards Las Vegas casinos. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kenneth Strauss talks to the judge during his hearing at Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. Strauss hearing is steaming from an indictment from a terrorism charge based on threats he made towards Las Vegas casinos. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kenneth Strauss is consoled by District Court Department Officer Adam Cope, right, after Strauss says in court he wants a new attorney during his hearing at Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. Strauss hearing is steaming from an indictment from a terrorism charge based on threats he made towards Las Vegas casinos. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kenneth Strauss, 45, refused to attend a court hearing where Chief District Judge Linda Bell reviewed findings from a pair of psychologists. The judge ordered Strauss sent to one of two psychiatric hospitals for an undetermined period.

Kenneth Strauss, 45, refused to attend a court hearing where Chief District Judge Linda Bell reviewed findings from a pair of psychologists. The judge ordered Strauss sent to one of two psychiatric hospitals for an undetermined period.

He was indicted in August on one count of making threats or conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism.

Prosecutors said that in social media posts Strauss threatened to destroy The Venetian.

When he was arrested July 27, Strauss mumbled to himself “kill them all,” according to a police report.

Earlier that day, Strauss tweeted: “Shootings are taking place all over Las Vegas. Please leave me alone @VenetianVegas I have no place to go currently. And all Casinos that have me banned will be destroyed effective immediately. And @Rio, get my belongings together immediately when @POTUS declares safe I’m going.”

According to various media reports, Strauss exposed his genitalia during the World Series of Poker’s $10,000 buy-in Main Event, which drew more than 8,500 players earlier in July. He was disqualified from the tournament.

