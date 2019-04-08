Nevada prisoner pleads guilty to threatening judge’s life

David Paule (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 48-year-old Nevada prisoner pleaded guilty Monday to threatening to kill a federal judge and her family in Reno.

David Paule, who is incarcerated at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs on an unrelated case, was charged with three counts of threatening a federal official.

According to an indictment, Paule sent three letters threatening to kill U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in a letter he sent from the state prison in Lovelock in May 2017, after she dismissed a civil lawsuit he filed.

Paule first vowed to kill the judge “with my bare hands” after he was released from prison, and later he wrote he would have “comrads” (sic) force her watch while they killed her family then her, according to the indictment.

Paule faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at a June sentencing.

