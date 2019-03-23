North Las Vegas tax preparer indicted for money laundering

(Thinkstock)

A North Las Vegas tax preparer prosecutors said laundered millions of dollars through the sale of what was actually a worthless business appeared in federal court Friday.

King Isaac Umoren, 38, was indicted on six counts of wire fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, and five counts of money laundering.

In an indictment unsealed Friday, prosecutors alleged that he devised a scheme to collect cash and property from a prospective buyer of Universal Tax Services.

Through the scheme, he provided phony documents that showed the business “had a vastly greater client base and annual revenue than it actually did,” the Department of Justice said in a news release. Prosecutors said his accounts “held little or no money.”

He sold the business for $6.7 million and collected more than $4 million from the sale, prosecutors said.

Umoren is also awaiting trial in a separate case in which prosecutors said he stole tax refund money and impersonated an FBI agent.

He is due back in court Tuesday.

