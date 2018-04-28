Pair convicted in 2015 shooting of Las Vegas police officer

Two men were convicted of attempted murder Friday for their roles in the shooting of a Las Vegas police officer nearly three years ago.
“These men fired on officers with a high powered assault rifle and a shotgun with absolutely no warning, and almost took one of their lives,” Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said in a statement.
Along with two counts of attempted murder each, Clemon Hudson, 22, and Steven Turner, 27, also were found guilty of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, attempted burglary in possession of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit burglary.
In September 2015, officer Jeremy Robertson, 37, was shot in his upper right leg, and officer Malik Grego-Smith, 35, shot Turner in the left calf.
Robertson was a 14-year veteran of the force at the time.
“He is back to full duty but has lifelong injuries as a result of the shooting,” Giordani said. “I think it’s fair to say this changed his life forever.”
Officers had responded to a home in the 6700 block of Oveja Circle, near the intersection of Alta Drive and Rainbow Boulevard, where Las Vegas police said a 911 caller reported armed men in the backyard.
The defendants are scheduled to be sentenced in June.
