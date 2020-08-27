Preliminary hearing set for man accused of shooting Shay Mikalonis

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Thursday morning for the 20-year-old man accused of shooting and critically wounding Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis.

Edgar Samaniego, right, charged in shooting of a Las Vegas police officer, listens to his defense attorney Scott Coffee at the Regional Justice Center, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. A preliminary hearing for Samaniego is set for Thursday. Aug. 27. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Edgar Samaniego, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, faces charges of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the June 1 shooting.

Mikalonis, 29, was shot in the head at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip. He is paralyzed from the neck down.

