Reno international students sue to play high school sports

A group of international students from a small Reno school has filed a lawsuit against the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, seeking to invalidate a rule that prevents them from playing varsity high school sports.

RENO — A group students from a small Reno high school is challenging the rules that bar international high school students from playing on varsity sports teams in Nevada.

In a federal equal rights lawsuit filed in Reno last week, Excel Christian School and five of its international students claimed that the laws and regulations governing international student athletes in Nevada schools are precluding several of its students from playing on various varsity teams, and in turn denying them “part of the identity and fun that all students have.”

The school reached out to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association before the 2019 school year started to make sure its teams were in compliance with the law only to be told that the five students were ineligible to play on the due to their international status. The school asked if the association could make an exception, but to no avail.

“They didn’t think it was fair and they wanted to find a solution,” said Alex Velto of the Hutchison and Steffen law firm, an attorney for the school and students. “But the NIAA wouldn’t budge.”

That meant that Excel, a small school of just 45 students, was not able to field a full team to play in the eight-man football league it participates in and didn’t have enough eligible students to have a full non-varsity basketball and cheerleading teams.

“The students want to feel part of the school. They want to integrate and participate in the same activities that inspire pride in students as those who are United States resident students,” the lawsuit said.

Under NIAA regulations, international students in 9th, 10th and 11th grade can only play for non-varsity level teams, while international students in 12th grade are prohibited from playing on any sanctioned sports team.

The five students from Excel suing the NIAA are in the U.S. on F-1 visas. Four of the students are underclassman who cannot play because the school only has enough players to field a single varsity team. The fifth, identified only by her initials “NU. J.,” is a senior and was barred from playing for the school’s basketball and volleyball teams as a senior after she had played for them in previous seasons.

“If you’re a senior international student, you just have no options,” Velto said.

Bart Thompson, executive director of the NIAA, said that the international students from Excel are being treated the same as any other student who transfers to a school on a zone variance, meaning that “a student from Nevada similarly situated would get the same degree of eligibility.”

“We feel like our rules treat students fairly,” Thompson added.

Velto said that the Excel students appear to have been tangled up by the laws that try “to prevent powerhouse schools from recruiting students to come to the U.S. to play for them.”

In 2005, the NIAA ruled then-Bishop Gorman senior Jonathan Tavernari, a 6-foot-6 forward from Brazil, ineligible to play, although a judge later set aside that decision and allowed him to play.

Velto said they hope to have something resolved before the end of the prep winter sport season ends next month so that students like “NU. J.” would have a chance to play.

The lawsuit notes that while there does not appear to be any federal case that directly touches on the issue of international student eligibility, a Washington state Court of Appeals case from 1999 did strike down similar restrictions on foreign exchange students under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

