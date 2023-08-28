101°F
Courts

Trial date set for ex-NFL player Marshawn Lynch, charged with DUI

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 10:59 am
 
Marshawn Lynch (City of Las Vegas)
Marshawn Lynch (City of Las Vegas)

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, charged with DUI in Las Vegas, is facing a trial in November.

Lynch pleaded not guilty in March to misdemeanor counts of DUI, failing to drive in a travel land and driving an unregistered vehicle, court records show. During a court hearing Monday, which Lynch did not attend, attorneys said they expect the trial to last two days.

Municipal Judge Cedric Kerns scheduled the trial to start on Nov. 8. Lynch’s defense attorney, Richard Schonfeld, declined to comment on the case Monday morning.

Police said Lynch was asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle and smelled of alcohol when Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested him on suspicion of DUI in August 2022. He was found in a car that appeared to have been driven against a sidewalk, and had significant damage to its tire rims.

Defense attorneys have previously said the evidence did not prove Lynch was driving under the influence.

According to an arrest report, Lynch was falling asleep while talking with officers during a traffic stop near Fairfield and Utah avenues. He was seen on body camera footage barely responding to police questions. Police said Lynch was uncooperative with officers, who were unable to administer field sobriety tests.

Officers later used a “restraint chair” to forcible draw Lynch’s blood after obtaining a search warrant, according to the arrest report.

Lynch played two seasons for the Raiders starting in 2017, then retired from the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

