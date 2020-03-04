Twin brothers from Las Vegas sentenced to prison in child sex case

Identical twin brothers from Las Vegas were sentenced to decades in prison Tuesday after they pleaded guilty to child sex charges, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Justin Anthony Fisher and Joshua Ray Fisher, both 35, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children; coercion and enticement; conspiracy to sexually exploit children; and distribution, possession and receipt of child pornography. Justin Fisher also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to tamper with a victim.

According to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office, Justin Fisher exploited a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl from 2015 to 2016.

He had sexual conversations with the 14-year-old on an instant messaging application called Kik, lying about his age and telling her to send him nude photos of herself. He had sex with the 14-year-old victim in August 2016 and took pornographic photos, according to the statement.

The statement said Justin Fisher also admitted having sex with a 15-year-old victim and taking “pornographic bondage photos of her.” He shared the photos of both victims with his brother and others on the internet.

Joshua Fisher admitted to exploiting a 14-year-old girl, starting when she was 11, according to the statement. He took screenshots of her in sexual poses during live video chats, then shared the photos with his brother.

After their arrest, the brothers tried to have their family destroy evidence, but “a concerned citizen’s call allowed law enforcement to retrieve additional electronic devices, which revealed at least 50 additional unidentified victims,” according to the statement from the U.S. attorneys’ office.

Justin Fisher was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and Joshua Fisher was sentenced to 25, both with lifetime supervision after their release.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is honored to work alongside our law enforcement partners in bringing these two defendants to justice for their exploitation of underage victims,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in a statement. “The significant sentences that these defendants received appropriately reflect the devastating impact their crimes have had on their victims and our community.”

Anyone with information may contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or www.cybertipline.com.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.