Driver arrested on DUI charge in fatal western Las Vegas crash

Impairment is suspected in a fatal two-vehicle crash in western Las Vegas early Wednesday morning.

Alexander Brewer (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Impairment is suspected in a fatal two-vehicle crash in western Las Vegas early Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles collided just after 12:30 a.m. at Preakness Pass and Churchill Downs Drive, near South Fort Apache Road Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue, said Lt. William Matchko of the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, a Lincoln MKX was westbound on Preakness Pass at a high rate of speed when it struck the left side of a Ford Fusion making a left turn onto Preakness Pass from Churchill Downs Drive.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Ford was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Lincoln, Alexander Brewer, 19, also was transported to UMC and treated for minor injuries. He was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police.

The residential intersection opened at 8:30 a.m.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified.

The crash marks the 46th traffic­-related fatality within the Metro Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.