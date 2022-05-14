71°F
Driver booked on DUI, teen injured after riding skateboard clinging to vehicle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2022 - 7:24 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 15-year-old is in critical condition after being run over by a Jeep he was hanging on the side of Friday night.

Officers believe that at around 9 p.m. the teenager was riding a skateboard and holding onto the side of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler driving near Forsythe Drive and Skywood Way, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Witnesses told police the boy fell off the skateboard and was run over by the Jeep. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he remained in critical condition Saturday morning.

The driver of the Jeep, 19-year-old Destine Jimenez, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for driving while impaired and driving without a license.

She is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

