Driver going 147 mph arrested south of Las Vegas, Highway Patrol says

A person was arrested after driving nearly 150 mph near Jean on Tuesday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A trooper pulled over a driver going 147 mph on northbound Interstate 15 near Jean. (Nevada Highway Patrol/Twitter)

A person was arrested after driving nearly 150 mph near Jean on Tuesday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A trooper pulled over a driver going 147 mph on northbound Interstate 15, according to a social media post from the Highway Patrol. The car was pulled over near Jean, about 3o miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Tonight a Trooper patrolling in the “No Tolerance Zone” near Jean had a car going northbound at 147mph. Those speeds don’t get citations, that driver was taken to jail and his car was impounded. Slow down, Vegas isn’t going anywhere. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/iGqxQJ4f0l — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 7, 2018

The driver was arrested and booked into jail, according to the Highway Patrol. “Slow down, Vegas isn’t going anywhere,” it said on Twitter.

Further information about the arrest was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Jean, NV