Driver hits police car with suspected stolen vehicle, police say

A person involved in a pursuit with police Tuesday intentionally struck a police vehicle before being taken into custody, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At around 3:55 p.m., police tried to stop a suspected stolen vehicle near the Strip. The vehicle fled but was later found. During another attempted stop near Paradise Road and East Twain Avenue, the person drove their vehicle into a marked patrol unit and fled, according to a Metro release.

The pursuit continued until the suspected stolen car crashed into a parked vehicle near East Oakey Boulevard and Rexford Drive. The driver was taken into custody, police said.

An officer went to the hospital as a precaution.

