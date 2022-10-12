85°F
Crime

Driver hits police car with suspected stolen vehicle, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2022 - 5:37 pm
 
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A person involved in a pursuit with police Tuesday intentionally struck a police vehicle before being taken into custody, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At around 3:55 p.m., police tried to stop a suspected stolen vehicle near the Strip. The vehicle fled but was later found. During another attempted stop near Paradise Road and East Twain Avenue, the person drove their vehicle into a marked patrol unit and fled, according to a Metro release.

The pursuit continued until the suspected stolen car crashed into a parked vehicle near East Oakey Boulevard and Rexford Drive. The driver was taken into custody, police said.

An officer went to the hospital as a precaution.

