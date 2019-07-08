Driver in east Las Vegas fatal crash had just finished DUI school

After the previous crash, Jesus Guzman was ordered to stay out of trouble, complete DUI school, attend a “victim impact” panel and perform 69 hours of community service.

A suspected impaired driver who police say crashed head-on into another vehicle over the weekend, killing his front-seat passenger, was convicted earlier this year of a misdemeanor DUI charge.

In that case, which records show stemmed from a September 2018 crash, Jesus Guzman entered a no contest plea, meaning he accepted the conviction without admitting guilt.

Guzman was ordered to stay out of trouble, complete DUI school, attend a “victim impact” panel and perform 69 hours of community service. The case was closed April 29 after he fulfilled those requirements, according to the records.

On Sunday, just over two months later, Guzman, now 23, landed back in custody at the Clark County Detention Center — this time on one felony charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm. Records also indicate Guzman was driving with a revoked license.

Police have said that Guzman, driving a Chevrolet Camaro, lost control early Sunday at a curve in the road on East Sahara Avenue, near Palm Street, causing him to crash head-on into an SUV. The 62-year-old woman behind the wheel was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Neither Guzman nor his 20-year-old passenger, who died at the scene, were wearing seat belts, police said. The decedent will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Guzman was expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court. He remained held Monday without bail on the DUI charges, records show.

