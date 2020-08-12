Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 15

The Nevada Highway Patrol is attempting to locate the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday night on Interstate 15 in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The Nevada Highway Patrol on Wednesday asked for the public’s help to find the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday night on Interstate 15 in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Sometime between 7:35 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, an “unknown motor vehicle” in the far right lane of southbound I-15 struck a man near mile marker 61, south of U.S. Highway 93, the Highway Patrol said. The man was “straddling the far right travel lane and the right shoulder” when he was hit.

The vehicle hit the man and drove away without stopping, the Highway Patrol said Wednesday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and he will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday when police were called to the scene.

The vehicle may have been a tractor-trailer or large truck with minor front end damage, the Highway Patrol said. The agency asked anyone who saw a vehicle matching that description near the crash from 7 p.m. Tuesday to midnight to call the Highway Patrol at 702-486-4100. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

