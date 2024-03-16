Driver sought in fatal North Las Vegas hit-and-run

A male pedestrian died in an overnight hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas. Police are seeking information on the driver that left the scene.

North Las Vegas Police are seeking a jeep involved in an overnight crash on Saturday, March 16, 2024. The jeep is described as possibly being a 2-door, red or maroon, Jeep Wrangler. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A man died early Saturday in North Las Vegas after he was struck by a jeep that left the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Losee Road just south of Craig Road, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Police said in a release officers located the pedestrian, a male believed to be in his 40’s or 50’s, suffering from serious injuries. Responding medical personnel pronounced the male dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking southbound on Losee Road, while pushing a shopping cart in the roadway. A Jeep traveling northbound on Losee Road struck the pedestrian and shopping cart.

According to witnesses and nearby surveillance video, the Jeep pulled over near the collision scene however left shortly after. The jeep was last seen driving northbound on Losee Road, through the intersection of Craig Road.

The jeep is described as possibly being a 2-door, red or maroon, Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information about this collision, or the vehicle involved, is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.