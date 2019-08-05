Driver to face DUI charges in northeast Las Vegas crash

A man will face charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run after he crashed into a power pole with a pickup in northeast Las Vegas early Monday.

The driver of a pickup truck will face driving under the influence and hit-and-run charges after he failed to stop and struck a power pole in northeast Las Vegas early Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police say a man will face charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run after he crashed into a power pole with a pickup in the northeast valley early Monday.

The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Ringe Lane, a block east of Nellis Boulevard, according to Lt. David Gordon of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver fled the scene, but was found in an apartment in the 4600 block of Carey Avenue, Gordon said.

Lake Mead was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes for the investigation. NV Energy crews responded to remove the pole from the roadway, and the street was opened around 6 a.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.