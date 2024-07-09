111°F
DUI arrest numbers revealed for July 4th weekend in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (David Becker/Las ...
Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2024 - 9:28 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department said there were 14 arrests for driving under the influence during a weekend DUI Blitz conducted Friday and Saturday.

Police said 100 citations were issued, six other arrests were made and three firearms were recovered, according to Metro’s X social media account.

Metro had previously announced that it is participating in a statewide Joining Forces campaign to heighten enforcement of DUI violations and increase awareness of the dangers of DUI.

Through July 20, Metro said the department will dedicate extra officers specifically to look for drivers under the influence. Funding for these extra patrols is made possible by a Joining Forces grant received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

