Ex-Las Vegas real estate executive arrested on child porn charges

A former Las Vegas real estate executive has been arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to police and court records.

Christopher Lobello (Metropolitan Police Department)

Christopher Eugene Lobello, 55, was booked May 27 into the Clark County Detention Center on six counts of possessing visual pornography of a child and four counts of distributing material depicting pornography involving a minor.

Colliers International confirmed that Lobello was previously a vice president in the company’s Las Vegas office.

“We are aware of the situation concerning a former employee in Las Vegas and will cooperate with any authorities as needed,” a statement from the company said. “The person in question was employed with the company from 2007 to January 2021. We have no other information at this time.”

Lobello’s defense attorney, Richard Schonfeld, issued an email statement.

“I can confirm that I am counsel for Mr. Lobello, and we will be addressing the allegations in court,” Schonfeld said.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report indicates that Lobello was arrested after detectives with an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Las Vegas received alerts from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The alerts indicated that a Microsoft Skype and Google user was transmitting content depicting child sex abuse in Las Vegas in 2020.

Police said they conducted an extensive investigation, using both subpoenas and surveillance. An administrative subpoena allowed them to link an IP address in the case to Lobello, according to the report. Police said they also confiscated Lobello’s cellphones and found graphic child sex abuse content on the phones.

When detectives attempted to question Lobello, he invoked his right to an attorney, according to the report.

An online Colliers’ PDF describes Lobello as “an investment sales specialiast” who “oversees the Investment Division at Colliers Las Vegas office.”

“Christopher’s focus is in leased investments, specializing in the sale of office, medical office and industrial warehouse buildings, retail centers, single tenant triple net investments as well as broker opinion of values,” the PDF says.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that a criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. A status check on the case is scheduled in Justice Court for June 28.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.